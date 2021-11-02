Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset

North Somerset Council has been granted funding to plant thousands of trees. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset Council has won a grant which will allow for more than 3,000 trees to be planted around the district as part of its Green Infrastructure Strategy.

A successful application was made to the government's Local Authority Treescapes Fund resulting in £125,000 worth of funding for the council.

Cllr Mike Solomon, executive for neighbourhoods, said that the funds came just in time as the council plans to fight back against Ash Dieback disease which has killed many trees in the area.

Cllr Solomon said: "This news could not have come at a more timely moment as we have now approved our new Green Infrastructure Strategy.

"We all have a role to play in the fight against climate change and at North Somerset Council we are taking hands-on action to fulfil our obligations.

"We are proud of our rewilding programme and this funding means we can continue to carry out our objective of a greener North Somerset.”

Ash Dieback is expected to kill off a large percentage of ash trees in North Somerset. - Credit: BET

The council's Green Infrastructure Strategy was put to the public earlier this year and consisted of eight main points to 'protect and enhance the green infrastructure network within North Somerset'.

These objectives included improved and better-connected ecological networks, greater resilience to climate change, sustainable water management and building a resilient economy.

The consultation put the council's strategy to the public to gauge what changes need to be made in the area to benefit its green and aquatic spaces.

In total, 3,000 smaller trees and 150 large trees will be planted with town and parish council's being asked to help with planting.

Each council will be offered at least one standard tree which could be used for the Queen's Jubilee tree planting scheme.

Cllr Solomon added: "We really hope that local councils will take us up on this offer as it provides a way to ensure we are planting trees in all areas across North Somerset.

"We will be carefully considering tree planting locations to minimise impacts on residents while still ensuring that the many benefits of trees are brought to our communities."

Councils will also be asked for suggestions on where the trees should be planted to create new woodland areas.