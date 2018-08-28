Trek across the Sahara Desert to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare is giving supporters the chance to enjoy an adventure of a lifetime – by trekking through the Sahara Desert.

The charity is organising a host of activities and fundraisers to celebrate its 30th anniversary, including a wing-walk, a Men’s March and a six-day trek through the Sahara in Morocco.

The challenge will run from November 7-12 and will see participants trek across a stunning section of the desert with the beautiful Atlas Mountains as their backdrop.

Weston Hospicecare is working with Global Adventure Challenges (GAC) to organise the trek. A GAC spokesman said: “Join us on this long-weekend trek for Weston Hospicecare, as we experience the beauty of one of the most breath-taking and largest deserts in the world.

“Our charity challenge is to trek for four days through this ever-changing landscape and to climb to the top of the massive Chegaga Dunes, where we will witness the desert sunrise.

“The days will be hot and the trekking will be tough, but we will help all team members conquer this mammoth desert.

“With traditional Berbers as our guides we’ll experience the delights of Morocco first-hand, in addition to being mesmerised by the remoteness and solitude that the Sahara brings.”

The trip includes four days of hiking – with a day of travelling to and from the UK at each end – and features a celebratory Moroccan dinner at the end.

Participants can fund the trip by paying a £175 registration fee and raising £1,800 sponsorship, which covers the cost and contributes to the hospice. The other option is to pay the registration fee and self-fund the trip for £900.

Simon Angear, the hospice’s challenge manager, said: “We’ve been on the lookout for some exciting new activity ideas to challenge our supporters during our anniversary year, and think this has the potential to be a fabulously rewarding experience for all who take part.

“Sunrise over the Sahara is said to be one of the most beautiful sights on earth – the physical challenge presented by this trip will be made worth it by the beauty on offer.”

To sign up call Simon on 01934 423947 or email simon.angear@westonhospicecare.org.uk