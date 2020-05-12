People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust Archant

Four people were pictured walking on Weston’s derelict Birnbeck Pier on the weekend.

They were photographed on the island, which has been closed to the public since 1994, on Sunday afternoon.

Entering the privately-owned island is tresspassing and their actions have been condemned by the Birnbeck Regeneration Trust.

Its spokesman said: “They obviously cannot understand that walking the planks across is like playing Russian roulette and one could fall through at any time.

“If they had an accident it would have taken the emergency services away from saving the lives of those with Covid-19 or other real emergencies.

“The structure is unsafe both the bridge and the buildings it is not worth putting your life at risk and ending up dead.

“Protect the NHS and our other emergency services do not take mindless and unnecessary risks.”