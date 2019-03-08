Advanced search

Online GP question service to be extended

PUBLISHED: 07:43 11 March 2019

Ridofranz

A pilot scheme allowing Weston-super-Mare patients to ask their GP questions online is to be rolled out further.

In January, a trial began on a digital system called AskMyGP.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group says 70 per cent of 889 people surveyed liked it.

Dr John Heather, of New Court Surgery, said: “The initial feedback from patients has been really encouraging.

“We want to make it easier for patients to access the right service for their needs.”

The online service means patients can avoid unnecessary visits to their practice, as a GP or health professional may be able to help over the phone, by secure message or by using a video link.

AskMyGp can be accessed through surgery websites.

