Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman denies robbing pensioner, 88, in Weston

PUBLISHED: 17:03 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 11 July 2019

Joan Hollington was injured in January. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Joan Hollington was injured in January. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

A woman accused of robbing an 88-year-old pensioner in Weston-super-Mare told a taxi driver she had done 'something really bad' to obtain cash, Bristol Crown Court was told today (Thursday).

Bristol Crown CourtBristol Crown Court

Rosanna Cooper, of no fixed abode, was charged with robbing Joan Hollington of her handbag and its contents on January 10.

The 31-year-old denies the offence.

Mrs Hollington was walking with her husband, Patrick, in Colonel Stephens Way to catch a bus in Milton Road at around 1.50pm.

She then felt someone grab her handbag with force which caused her to fall and she suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and bruising to her face.

Police released images of Joan Hollington after she was injured. Picture: PolicePolice released images of Joan Hollington after she was injured. Picture: Police

Her face was bleeding and a pedestrian called her an ambulance and waited with the couple.

Joan's handbag was taken and was found by a member of the public in the street at 3.30pm with its contents emptied.

The bag contained between £80-90 in cash and a bank card.

Taxi driver Gary Goodwin picked up Cooper and a man in Beaufort Road at 2pm.

Mr Goodwin knew the defendant as 'Tweety' due to his job and he told the court she looked 'thin and gaunt' due to her relapsing into drug use.

He said Cooper had around £60 in her hand and told him 'I have done something really bad' to obtain the money.

She ordered drugs on her mobile phone and paid for the taxi fare.

Cooper was arrested by police at 5.30am on January 15 and denied any knowledge of the robbery.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary, when appealing for witnesses in January, branded the crime as 'despicable' and released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

The trial will continue tomorrow (Friday).

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pensioners complain about ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pensioners complain about ‘disgraceful’ state of Ashcombe Park

Clive Darke (left) and Steve Gambling (right) in Ashcombe Park

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Plimmer praises ‘brilliant’ Congresbury for celebrating 175 years of village cricket

Mendip Spirng Golf Club the venue for the meal to celebrate 175 years of Village Cricket

New man McCootie pleased to get off mark in ‘good’ first win over Ashton & Backwell

Nick McCootie celebrates his first goal for Weston with Owen Howe

Weston AC members have to settle for second best at tricky Charmouth Challenge

10 Weston Athletics Club runners ready for the Charmouth Challenge

Speedway: Somerset 55 Birmingham 35

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Haggis Hartmann)

Nursing home appeals for medical support following to surgery merger

Patients from Clarence Park Surgery are being offered the opportunity to transfer to the Graham Road Surgery . Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists