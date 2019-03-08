Woman denies robbing pensioner, 88, in Weston

A woman accused of robbing an 88-year-old pensioner in Weston-super-Mare told a taxi driver she had done 'something really bad' to obtain cash, Bristol Crown Court was told today (Thursday).

Rosanna Cooper, of no fixed abode, was charged with robbing Joan Hollington of her handbag and its contents on January 10.

The 31-year-old denies the offence.

Mrs Hollington was walking with her husband, Patrick, in Colonel Stephens Way to catch a bus in Milton Road at around 1.50pm.

She then felt someone grab her handbag with force which caused her to fall and she suffered a broken nose, a fractured wrist and bruising to her face.

Police released images of Joan Hollington after she was injured. Picture: Police Police released images of Joan Hollington after she was injured. Picture: Police

Her face was bleeding and a pedestrian called her an ambulance and waited with the couple.

Joan's handbag was taken and was found by a member of the public in the street at 3.30pm with its contents emptied.

The bag contained between £80-90 in cash and a bank card.

Taxi driver Gary Goodwin picked up Cooper and a man in Beaufort Road at 2pm.

Mr Goodwin knew the defendant as 'Tweety' due to his job and he told the court she looked 'thin and gaunt' due to her relapsing into drug use.

He said Cooper had around £60 in her hand and told him 'I have done something really bad' to obtain the money.

She ordered drugs on her mobile phone and paid for the taxi fare.

Cooper was arrested by police at 5.30am on January 15 and denied any knowledge of the robbery.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary, when appealing for witnesses in January, branded the crime as 'despicable' and released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

The trial will continue tomorrow (Friday).