Tribute fund raises £2k in memory of ‘perfect’ Cora who died at 17 days old
PUBLISHED: 16:20 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 28 May 2020
Kay-Marie Dors
A mother who lost her daughter at just 17 days old has raised £2,000 for the doctors and nurses who took care of her in her final days.
Kay-Marie Dors and her fiancé Dan aimed to collect £250 for their daughter Cora’s tribute fund, but have since raised £1,750 more than the target figure, which will also go towards The Grand Appeal charity.
Kay-Marie’s cousin, Sam Fletcher, of Axbridge, started a JustGiving campaign six days ago in memory of Cora, and Kay-Marie and Dan want to thank people from ‘the bottom of their hearts’ for their generous donations.
Kay-Marie said: “On May 8, we woke up as usual and started our day, Cora was extremely grumpy, screaming and screaming.
“It got to the time for her next feed and she wasn’t waking up, I sat and cuddled her, she felt a little warm, I stripped her off and looked at her, something wasn’t right. I decided for peace of mind to ring 111, and they decided to send an ambulance.
“We arrived at Bristol Children’s Hospital and got seen straight away, but then Cora’s leg started twitching, she was having a seizure. We got taken into resus, doctors and nurses surrounded her, giving her medication and then she suddenly stopped breathing. I couldn’t see that.”
The following day, the couple found out Cora had contracted an infection which had attacked her brain, and she had to be assisted to breath with tubes.
Doctors explained she had suffered serious brain damage and, if she did recover, she would not be able to breathe, walk, talk or eat by herself.
Kay-Marie added: “I just knew she wasn’t going to survive this. How could I let my little girl go through this? Never in a million years would I ever think that I would be letting my child leave us, but I had to remember it was the only fair thing for her, even though my heart was bring ripped out of my chest.
“We said what we needed to say, kissed her, stroked her face, held her hand, kissed her more. My little girl looked so peaceful. Cora passed on May 10 and was surrounded with love, she looked perfect as she always did.
“We just want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for the generosity to those who have donated, and for all of the lovely messages we have received.”
To donate to the cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-fletcher-1?
