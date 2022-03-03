Tribute paid to 84-year-old woman who died in Highbridge collision

Police are investigating the death of a woman in an ASDA car park in Highbridge. - Credit: Archant

The family of a 'dearly loved' 84-year-old woman who died in a supermarket car park in Highbridge has paid tribute to her.

Ruth Moxey, who lived in Mark, was killed walking across Asda car park around 10.40am on February 25 when she was struck by a car.

Despite receiving first aid by passers-by and treatment from air ambulance staff, she died at the scene.

Her family said: "Ruth was a dearly loved wife, mother, granny and great-grandma and the whole family is in shock at losing her so suddenly.

"We would like to thank the emergency services and everyone else involved that morning."

The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

They are also being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

An investigation into the collision is still ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them on 101 and give the reference number 5222046606.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.