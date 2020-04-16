Advanced search

Family and friends pay tribute to David Chapman and NHS staff who cared for him

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2020

David Chapman died at Weston General Hospital on April 6. Picture: Weston Lions

David Chapman died at Weston General Hospital on April 6. Picture: Weston Lions

Weston Lions

Tributes have poured in to remember a much-loved member of the community, David Chapman.

David, aged 83, was known for his commitment to Weston Lions and the Hornets Rugby Club.

He died of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital on April 6.

His sister Alison Huxtable, said: “David had a life well-lived and he will be very, very sadly missed by so many of his friends and family.

“Weston General gave David fantastic care in his final days, I cannot thank Cheddar Ward enough.

“The care he had there was so amazing, we couldn’t visit him for the last fortnight due to the virus, but nurses rang us to tell us he was never alone – Weston seems to be exemplarily.

“Please support our NHS and protect people by staying in doors, they are doing a fantastic job.”

Alison said the 83-year-old and was known for his commitment to the Hornets and owning a plastic moulding business in Locking.

Weston Hornets president Neil Cowlin said: “I’ve known David for more than 60 years and he was a founding member of the Hornets back in 1962. He played rugby all of his adult life and retired in his 30s.

“I have a lot of happy memories playing alongside David, and it won’t be the same without him.”

Weston Lions has also paid tribute to one of its longest serving members, as David joined the club in 1969.

Malcolm Timmis of Weston Lions said: “David was a superlative host, a very generous man both with his substance and his time. Lannion Club send their sincere condolences to a friend, a loss to all of us. David overcame his personal grief on more than one occasion, ‘laugh and the world laughs with you, cry and you cry alone’ seemed to be his motto. A member to the end, he still did what he could. He will be greatly missed.

“Such a life should not go uncelebrated and, although the funeral on April 20 will, by necessity, be very small, it will be web-cast (details in the obituaries columns of this paper) there will be a memorial service later in the year, hopefully in September, where we can remember him.”

If people would like to make a charitable donation in David’s memory to the Lions, contact malvaltimmis@talktalk.net.

