Community pays tribute to NHS heroes and key workers
PUBLISHED: 15:41 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 07 May 2020
People across North Somerset have been creating moving tributes to thank the key workers who are risking their lives to help others.
Each week, the Mercury will highlight what readers are doing to ensure NHS staff and key workers know we are eternally grateful for their efforts in the fight against Covid-19.
Staff from Mendip Green Primary School in Worle were thrilled when they found a banner taped to their gates thanking them for all they are doing to support pupils during the pandemic.
Children have also been taking part in the Clap for Carers events on Thursday nights and decorating their drives and walls with tributes to the front-line workers. Mabel, from Weston Village, made a colourful poster to thank NHS staff and key workers and Belle, aged eight, has raised £129 for the NHS by selling sunflower seeds.
