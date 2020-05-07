Community pays tribute to NHS heroes and key workers

Belle has been selling sunflower seeds to raise money for the NHS. Archant

People across North Somerset have been creating moving tributes to thank the key workers who are risking their lives to help others.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff from Mendp Green Primary School in Worle were delighted to find a banner on their gates thanking them for their hard work. Staff from Mendp Green Primary School in Worle were delighted to find a banner on their gates thanking them for their hard work.

Each week, the Mercury will highlight what readers are doing to ensure NHS staff and key workers know we are eternally grateful for their efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

Staff from Mendip Green Primary School in Worle were thrilled when they found a banner taped to their gates thanking them for all they are doing to support pupils during the pandemic.

Mabel Clarke, from Weston Villlage, with the colourful poster she has made to thank brave NHS staff and key workers. Mabel Clarke, from Weston Villlage, with the colourful poster she has made to thank brave NHS staff and key workers.

Children have also been taking part in the Clap for Carers events on Thursday nights and decorating their drives and walls with tributes to the front-line workers. Mabel, from Weston Village, made a colourful poster to thank NHS staff and key workers and Belle, aged eight, has raised £129 for the NHS by selling sunflower seeds.

Send your photo and video tributes in to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk and they could feature in our papers and online.

Harley taking part in the Clap for Carers. Harley taking part in the Clap for Carers.

Jasmine Clark showing her appreciation for key workers. Jasmine Clark showing her appreciation for key workers.

Weston families have been taking part in the Clap for Carers nights. Weston families have been taking part in the Clap for Carers nights.