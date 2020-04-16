NHS and essential workers saluted during pandemic

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Tributes have poured in from across the district to thank the NHS staff fighting coronavirus.

Mike Bell. Mike Bell.

Town leaders and community groups have praised those who are helping others during the pandemic including care workers, shop workers, delivery drivers, teachers and emergency services.

North Somerset Council, the district’s clinical commissioning group, a learning trust and Weston charity have all given their thanks for NHS workers’ dedication to beating coronavirus.

North Somerset Council’s deputy leader Mike Bell said: “Coronavirus has impacted everyone, but many bravely do their vital work to keep us safe – what a debt we owe them all.

“More volunteers than ever are helping those in need, businesses are making essential health equipment or getting food to vulnerable families, schools are staying open to help key workers continue their work, a thank you doesn’t seem enough. North Somerset together is amazing.”

Chief Executive Wessex Learning Trust, Gavin Ball. Chief Executive Wessex Learning Trust, Gavin Ball.

The Wessex Learning Trust, which covers 13 schools in the Cheddar Valley, said it is ‘proud’ to keep its doors open for children of essential workers so they can ‘give their all to keep the country safe in these testing times’.

Executive headteacher, Gavin Ball, said: “My thanks goes to our staff who continue to come to work to support these children, as well as to parents who have been so understanding since the outbreak.”

Weston Lions have made signs for NHS staff as a ‘public thank you’ for their service.

John Holland from the Lions said: “We are very grateful to our wonderful NHS staff who are risking their lives to keep us safe. Our prayers and thoughts are with them and their families.”

Weston Lions thank NHS staff for their commitment to beating coronavirus. Picture: Kate Bach Weston Lions thank NHS staff for their commitment to beating coronavirus. Picture: Kate Bach

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group chief executive Julia Ross said healthcare staff are facing an ‘unprecedented challenge’ in responding to coronavirus and helping people stay safe and well.

Ms Ross said: “The community spirit being shown by people has been incredible in lifting staff morale and providing resources to help us meet the challenge.

“We will continue to face difficult circumstances for the foreseeable future, but I would like to thank those who donated goods or pledged their time with community groups, our organisations, or through NHS Volunteer Responders scheme.

The CCG is welcoming resources or services to support its staff. To contribute, email bnssg.supportoffer@nhs.net





















