Trigger chosen to develop project for Festival UK* 2022

Published: 4:00 PM April 15, 2021

Trigger is one of the 10 lead organisations to create and deliver a cultural project for Festival UK* 2022. - Credit: Thomas Meier from Pixabay

A North Somerset creative enterprise has been selected to develop and bring its ground-breaking project into full production for a major UK festival next year.

Based in Rickford, Trigger is one of 10 organisations set to create and deliver a cultural project of ‘real ambition, invention and spectacle’ for the nationwide event of creativity and innovation, Festival UK* 2022.

The company is one of 10 teams that brought together creatives across scientists, technologists, engineers, artists and mathematicians (STEAM) from across the UK to work in new, creative partnerships.

Co-director and founder of Trigger, Angie Bual, said: "We are delighted to have been selected as one of the 10 lead organisations for Festival UK* 2022.

"We will be creating and delivering a cultural project of real ambition, invention and spectacle – creating jobs for people in the local area and beyond.

“Public art is going to be crucial in getting people back out into towns and cities and re-energising the high streets. Like with our landmark work, The Hatchling, we aim to spark the imagination and fill people with wonder and joy."

Festival UK* 2022, a major nationwide festival of creativity and innovation, is backed by £120million from the Government and supported by the four Governments of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The festival will feature 10 large-scale commissioned projects designed to reach millions, set to bring people together and showcase the UK’s creativity globally. Each project is designed to bring new opportunities for creative people in sectors that have been significantly impacted by coronavirus.

Full details of the festival commissions are being kept under wraps to allow the creative teams to turn their ideas into reality, but projects will take us from the land, to the sea, to the air and even outer space, using pioneering technology and the power of imagination.

The festival programme will be announced, along with a new name, later this year.

North Somerset Council executive member whose portfolio includes business, councillor Mark Canniford, said: "Congratulations to the Trigger team and what they've achieved so far - this is a fantastic accolade for one of our creative businesses giving them the opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage.

"I will be following developments with interest."

Read more about Festival UK* 2022 at www.festival2022.uk