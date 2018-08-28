Trinity Close illuminations raise more than £1,000 in opening week

Burnham-on-Sea's Trinity Close illuminations have raised more than £1,000 in their first week. Burnham-on-Sea.com

A stunning display of more than 100,000 twinkling lights in a Burnham cul-de-sac has raised more than £1,000 for local charities, in just its opening week.

Hundreds of people have flocked to the illuminations in Trinity Close, dubbed ‘Britain’s most festive street’, and deposited a whopping £1,078 into collection boxes around the close.

The lights have proven to be so popular traffic cones have been deployed. Residents are urging visitors to come on foot and not to park in Trinity Close or Berrow Road.

The annual display raises cash for Burnham’s BARB search and rescue, which operates the town’s rescue hovercrafts, and cancer-support charity PETAL: The Christine Woodberry Memorial Trust.

Last year, residents raised £10,427, which was split between the two charities.

The lights, which were turned on by homeowners at the start of December, are on daily from 4pm to 10pm and will be up until January 5.