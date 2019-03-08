Coastguard rescue would-be sailors in £40 dinghy

The trio attempted to paddle out to Steep Holm (in the distance) from Brean beach by Brean Down (centre). Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Three people were rescued by the coastguard after being pulled out to sea in their £40 dinghy yesterday (Thursday).

Burnham-on-Sea Coastguard was called to rescue three people. The trio had purchased the inflatable boat with the intention of exploring Steep Holm - which is more than three miles away from the tip of Brean Down and around five miles away from the beach at Brean.

They were spotted by a member of the public who called 999.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Once they reached the water, they clambered aboard and set out with their paddles, in no time at all they were quickly picked up by the current and were helplessly drifting out and along to the point of Brean Down where they would have been in serious trouble."

Burnham RNLI's lifeboat was launched along with the BARB Search & Rescue hovercraft.

The trio were met by the RNLI who pulled them onboard along with their dinghy and were taken to the safety of Brean Down.

A coastguard spokesman added: "Still full of tales of how they almost made it to Steep Holm - they were nowhere near - they suddenly realised they had no shoes and a very long walk across some very harsh rocks carrying their boat.

"Safety advice was given to them along the way and it slowly became clear to them their actions had, in fact, put them in serious danger, they assumed they were fine and were in no need of rescuing.

"But after a few explanations of the type of conditions they were heading into, their lack of any safety equipment and the tides they began to take notice."