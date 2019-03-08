Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PHOTOS: Vegan fair in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 August 2019

Wajeeha Husain and Shahid Rayyaz, Chocolateeha vegan chocolates. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wajeeha Husain and Shahid Rayyaz, Chocolateeha vegan chocolates. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A tantalising selection of food and drink was showcased at a well-attended fair, with hopes of promoting a vegan lifestyle.

Giancarlo Roncaro and Bartek Furman from the Vegan Sweet Tooth Italian Bakery. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGiancarlo Roncaro and Bartek Furman from the Vegan Sweet Tooth Italian Bakery. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A vegan fair was held at Weston's Tropicana on August 4, with hundreds of people relishing the chance to stock up on a selection of ethically-sourced treats.

The event proved a huge success when it debuted at the Trop in 2018, with close to 2,000 people attending to browse the wide range of stalls on show.

People new to a vegan lifestyle, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, were able to learn clever cooking tips at the fair, as experts hosted talks and demonstrations throughout the afternoon.

Pies, chocolates, cakes and sweets were among the creations on display at the Tropicana, and guests also had the chance to stock up on vegan-friendly cosmetics and beverages.

Belle Isle Botanicals, Roseanna Merrell and Josh Price. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBelle Isle Botanicals, Roseanna Merrell and Josh Price. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emma Evans from Rush Organics with a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEmma Evans from Rush Organics with a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bristol Seveth-day Adventists. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBristol Seveth-day Adventists. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tricks and Treats, magic cards and magical cakes from Phil Ainsworth and Gigi Rainsbury. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTricks and Treats, magic cards and magical cakes from Phil Ainsworth and Gigi Rainsbury. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Debs Appleby, Soap and Pamper. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDebs Appleby, Soap and Pamper. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Liam Fitzpatrick from the No Meat Steak Company serving a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLiam Fitzpatrick from the No Meat Steak Company serving a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mister Nice Pie, Emyr Harris. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMister Nice Pie, Emyr Harris. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike Duckworth Nutcessity nut butters. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMike Duckworth Nutcessity nut butters. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Edith Gabbidon IUVO Skincare. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEdith Gabbidon IUVO Skincare. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emma Stowell and Dom Reed from the Vegan Wine Box. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEmma Stowell and Dom Reed from the Vegan Wine Box. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

LIVE: Weston-super-Mare vs Hendon updates and reaction as Seagulls kick off new campaign

Weston vs Taunton Town at Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

COMPETITION: Weston Football Club season tickets to be won

Weston vs Taunton Town at Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

T20: Ton-up Azam blasts Somerset to win at Hampshire

Babar Azam hits out for Somerset (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

PICTURES: Weston skylines and pride feature in iWitness photo spread

The sunset creates a silhouette of Westons Birnbeck Pier.Picture: Helen Kempton

Call for MP to reject hospital plan as majority support 24-hour A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists