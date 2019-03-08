PHOTOS: Vegan fair in Weston

Wajeeha Husain and Shahid Rayyaz, Chocolateeha vegan chocolates. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A tantalising selection of food and drink was showcased at a well-attended fair, with hopes of promoting a vegan lifestyle.

Giancarlo Roncaro and Bartek Furman from the Vegan Sweet Tooth Italian Bakery. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Giancarlo Roncaro and Bartek Furman from the Vegan Sweet Tooth Italian Bakery. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A vegan fair was held at Weston's Tropicana on August 4, with hundreds of people relishing the chance to stock up on a selection of ethically-sourced treats.

The event proved a huge success when it debuted at the Trop in 2018, with close to 2,000 people attending to browse the wide range of stalls on show.

People new to a vegan lifestyle, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, were able to learn clever cooking tips at the fair, as experts hosted talks and demonstrations throughout the afternoon.

Pies, chocolates, cakes and sweets were among the creations on display at the Tropicana, and guests also had the chance to stock up on vegan-friendly cosmetics and beverages.

Belle Isle Botanicals, Roseanna Merrell and Josh Price. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Belle Isle Botanicals, Roseanna Merrell and Josh Price. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Emma Evans from Rush Organics with a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Emma Evans from Rush Organics with a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bristol Seveth-day Adventists. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bristol Seveth-day Adventists. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tricks and Treats, magic cards and magical cakes from Phil Ainsworth and Gigi Rainsbury. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Tricks and Treats, magic cards and magical cakes from Phil Ainsworth and Gigi Rainsbury. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Debs Appleby, Soap and Pamper. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Debs Appleby, Soap and Pamper. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Liam Fitzpatrick from the No Meat Steak Company serving a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Liam Fitzpatrick from the No Meat Steak Company serving a customer at Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mister Nice Pie, Emyr Harris. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mister Nice Pie, Emyr Harris. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike Duckworth Nutcessity nut butters. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mike Duckworth Nutcessity nut butters. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Edith Gabbidon IUVO Skincare. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Edith Gabbidon IUVO Skincare. Weston Vegan Fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON