PHOTOS: Vegan fair in Weston
PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 August 2019
Archant
A tantalising selection of food and drink was showcased at a well-attended fair, with hopes of promoting a vegan lifestyle.
A vegan fair was held at Weston's Tropicana on August 4, with hundreds of people relishing the chance to stock up on a selection of ethically-sourced treats.
The event proved a huge success when it debuted at the Trop in 2018, with close to 2,000 people attending to browse the wide range of stalls on show.
People new to a vegan lifestyle, which has become increasingly popular in recent years, were able to learn clever cooking tips at the fair, as experts hosted talks and demonstrations throughout the afternoon.
Pies, chocolates, cakes and sweets were among the creations on display at the Tropicana, and guests also had the chance to stock up on vegan-friendly cosmetics and beverages.
