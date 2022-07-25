Tropicana to host summer-long What's Next? festival

A series of educational events will run alongside See Monster this summer at the Tropicana. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Weston's famed Tropicana will host a summer-long cultural events programme featuring theatre, live music, food, exhibitions, art and much more.

Tropicana What's Next?, delivered by North Somerset Council, will kick off on July 31 with its first event inside the seaside attraction.

A free-to-attend Vegan and Eco Fair will be the What's Next? event to be held, showcasing plant-based food and drinks and other sustainable products.

A council spokesperson said: "We are extremely excited to be holding our first-ever Vegan and Eco Fair.

"The Fair will allow local businesses to showcase plant-based food and drink plus sustainable and cruelty-free products and services.

"We are very much hoping this will be the first of many."

The Vegan and Eco Fair will run from 10am - 4pm on July 31, a pilates taster session will also be held at 11am followed by a spin taster workshop at 2pm.

Other events include an art exhibition curated by Weston-based Marta Hutt featuring the best artists the town has to offer.

Another free-to-attend affair, the exhibition will run from August 2-13, Monday to Saturday at 10am – 5pm and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

The exhibition will include STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) inspired art representing different genres such as fine art, street art and mixed media, and sensory art installations - something Marta was keen to include.

She said: "After the success of my last solo art exhibition at the Weston Museum last year, I craved more events like this in Weston.

"Featuring established and internationally renowned artists which reside in our town as well as showcasing local talent and giving a platform to rising creatives.

"See Monster coming to town sparked my imagination and that’s how STEM theme art project was born. And what a better venue could I have wished for than the iconic Tropicana with its Banksy’s Dismaland legacy."

A plethora of culture-based events and workshops, designed to reflect Weston's identity, will be hosted throughout August.

For more information on the schedule, visit www.whatsnextfest.com












