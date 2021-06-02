Trucks At The Beach event postponed as influx of tourists expected

Published: 6:00 PM June 2, 2021

The team behind Trucks At The Beach are 'devastated' that the event cannot go ahead in August. - Credit: North Somerset Council

A new, two-day truck show planned for Weston this summer is set to be rescheduled as town leaders are expecting an influx of tourists during the holidays.

Organisers of Trucks At The Beach are ‘devasted’ the event cannot go ahead at the Beach Lawns on August 21-22, but they are now working with the authority to secure another date later this year.

North Somerset Council cited the expected rise in staycations, added pressure on diversion routes and reduced parking as a result of a potential influx of visitors over the summer as reasons the show 'cannot go ahead’ that weekend.

The event, which promised large stalls and a ‘great stunt show’ in August, was due to fundraise for youngster Alfie Ward to help him beat neuroblastoma, a form of cancer.

Executive member for placemaking and economy, at North Somerset Council, Cllr Mark Canniford, said: “As with all the events in the calendar this year, we have reviewed the circumstances that need to be considered in event planning and concluded that, regrettably, the event should not go ahead that weekend.

North Somerset Councillor Mark Canniford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

“With the expected increase of staycations, the added pressure on diversion routes and a reduction in parking due to expected influx of visitors over the summer period, the impact on residents and visitors is unmanageable.

“However, we’re keen to support cultural activity and fundraising events such as Trucks At The Beach and we’re already discussing future dates with the organiser and we’re hopeful that will see an event take place soon.

“I’m very sorry the event can’t go ahead that weekend on Weston’s seafront.”

Organiser Rob Holden, from Trucks at the Beach, said: “We are devastated that the event cannot go ahead in August, the team have put so much work into organising it.

“We’re already working with the council to secure another date this year to continue our fundraising efforts and bring this fantastic event to the people of North Somerset.”

Trucks At The Beach joins a number of Weston events planned for the summer which have had to be postponed, including the three-day Real Ale and Cider Festival hosted by the town’s Lion’s club, as well as the popular dairy festival.