New date for Trucks at the Beach announced

Published: 12:55 PM June 11, 2021

The team behind Trucks At The Beach are 'devastated' that the event cannot go ahead in August. - Credit: North Somerset Council

A highly-anticipated two-day truck show which was due to take place in just a few months' time has been postponed until summer next year.

The Mercury reported earlier this month that Trucks at the Beach, planned for Weston Beach Lawns from August 21-22, had to be rescheduled as town leaders are expecting an influx of tourists during the holidays.

Organisers have been working with the authority to secure a new date for the show, initially anticipated for later this year, which will now take place next summer, from August 20-21, 2022.

Executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, Cllr Mark Canniford, said: “Events in North Somerset are vital to the local and visitor economy, especially after Covid.

"We’re delighted that we’ve been able to find a new date for Trucks at the Beach, especially with the fantastic fundraising efforts this event brings, and we look forward to welcoming the people of North Somerset to this great event.”

Organiser Rob Holden, from Trucks at the Beach, said: “Following discussions with the council, we’re pleased to announce dates for 2022.

"It’s vital that we continue our fundraising efforts in our campaign to raise money for Alfie’s ongoing fight with Neuroblastoma, and to bring Trucks at the Beach to the people of Weston and beyond."