Winner of spoof art Turnip Prize announced

Collywobbles by artist 'Stroke Me'. Picture: Sub Archant

The winner of this year’s Turnip Prize is a plastic dog on top of a bowl full of jelly.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Collywobbles, by the artist Stroke Me, won this year’s prize after beating 90 other entries, including Trump Tower – two baked bean cans on top of each other and Hot Date – a chilli and a date.

Organiser Trevor Prideaux was ‘delighted’ by the lack of effort this year’s winner put in.

The annual joke competition, which is in its 20th year, is organised by The New Inn in Wedmore to poke fun at the Tate Gallery’s prestigious Turner Prize.

The winner receives a turnip attached to a wooden base. This year’s winner, describing himself as a lavatory attendant, was ‘completely flushed’ to receive the award.

Last year’s competition saw artist Chris P Bacon take home the prize for her Pulled Pork idea – a toy pig being pulled by a toy tractor.