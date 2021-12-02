Famous spoof awards winner announced

The winner this year was entry 'Panda Mick'. - Credit: The Turnip Prize

A famous spoof award ceremony in Somerset announced its winner yesterday (December 1).

The Turnip Prize is a parody of world-famous Turner Prize; an award for significant artists held at the Tate in London.

The parody awards has been running since 2000 and is held at Wedmore pub, The New Inn.

For first prize, a turnip is nailed to a piece of wood for the most deliberately bad artwork using the least amount of effort possible.

This year, the winner was an Australian architect named 'Ching Ching Pi Pi Ee' - the artists use a pseudonym when entering - for his panda called 'Panda Mick', a play on the word pandemic.

The winner - 'Panda Mick'. - Credit: The Turnip Prize

Organiser Trevor Prideaux said: "This year’s event attracted 96 entries, it’s fantastic that the panda won, he clearly has what it takes to be recognised in modern art circles and will be remembered in art history for no time at all.

"The Turnip Prize has created far better works than the Tate Gallery could ever wish to exhibit."

The finalists will be on show at the pub until tomorrow (December 3) when they will be thrown in the skip.