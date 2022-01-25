Turnock Gardens siege: What we know so far

Police have evacuated Turnock Gardens and requested trained negotiators be brought in to help with an incident. - Credit: Charlie Williams

Avon and Somerset Police has been locked in a standoff with a resident living at Turnock Gardens, in West Wick, throughout the day (January 25).

Armed police and trained negotiators were called to the property shortly after officers arrived around 11am as part of an ongoing investigation.

A man, believed to have barricaded himself inside, later uploaded multiple videos to Facebook showing the altercation with the officers.

Here is a timeline of the incidents - the man will not be named.

11am - Avon and Somerset Police are called to a property in Turnock Gardens to speak with a man as part of an ongoing investigation.

12pm - A six-minute live stream is uploaded to Facebook showing a man inside the property.

1pm - Second video made with the same man, now wearing body armour and war medals, at the address arguing with police about his garden gate.

1pm - Third video shows him yelling at police, claiming they broke into his property 'without a warrant'.

1pm - Facebook post made referencing 'going out with my grandad's World War Two medals on my chest' and a 'home invasion' by police.

3pm - Final post made which alludes to 'fighting to the death' and labels the police as corrupt, before a Nazi reference is used to sign off the post.

3.30pm -Avon and Somerset Police releases the following statement:

"Due to concerns raised by the officers in attendance, we’ve now deployed a number of resources to the scene, including trained negotiators and partners from the fire and rescue and ambulance services.

"Although we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public, the road is currently closed and a small number of residents living nearby have been evacuated as a precaution."

6pm (Time of publication) - Police presence remains with the area cordoned off with no further statement from police.