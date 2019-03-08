Advanced search

Latest The New European

TV crews in Weston to film BBC drama on Novichok poisoning

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 October 2019

Filming is taking place at various locations in North Somerset.

Filming is taking place at various locations in North Somerset.

Archant

Film crews are out in Weston-super-Mare again to film scenes from a new BBC drama based on the Novichok poisonings in Salisbury.

The BBC has commissioned a two-part drama showing how 'ordinary people reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency'.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with the nerve agent in March 2018.

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to high levels of the nerve agent in Amesbury.

It is believed Dawn and her partner Charlie Rowley - who has since recovered - came into contact with a bottle of Novichok which had been discarded by the Skripals' attackers.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was also contaminated with the nerve agent at the Skripals' home, where it had been sprayed on the door handle.

A UK investigation blamed Russian agents for the Novichok attack.

The two-part drama is written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC Two.

Laurence Bowen, chief executive of Dancing Ledge Productions, said: "This is the story of the poisonings in Salisbury that hasn't been told - the story of a community living through the real life horror of an invisible threat that could and did kill without warning, a story of tragedy but also of resilience, and pride.

"It's a real privilege to be involved in its telling."

North Somerset Council has confirmed the crew is filming at a 'number of locations in North Somerset'.

More: Filming for Gold sitcom Sandylands begins in Weston.

Writers Adam and Declan said: "We feel extremely privileged to be telling this story.

"Extensive, meticulous research is at the heart of how we like to work and we've been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Salisbury who have opened up to us over the past few months and continue to do so.

"This is an extraordinary story full of ordinary heroes, the tale of how a community responded to an inconceivable event."

Weston is no stranger to film crews, and last month David Walliams and Simon Bird were spotted filming scenes for new comedy series Sandylands.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

New nursery opens in Weston

New nursery DaisyChain Childcare, Monkton Avenue, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

BMW motorist clocked at 141mph as 200,000 drivers caught speeding on M5

More than 15,000 BMW drivers were caught speeding on the M5. Picture: Pixabay

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hockey: Weston toast Beer after comeback win

Hockey coach and goalkeeper Simon Davies in action for Weston

Athletics: Weston members enjoy Exmoor Stagger

Weston AC members at the Exmoor Stagger

Rugby: Winscombe look to rebound after Cheltenham loss

Simon Thomson attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

Youth Rugby: Hornets Chargers get better of Bridgwater

Hornets Chargers under-13s face the camera (pic Jo Kane)

Southern League: Weston 3 Tiverton Town 2

Nick McCootie during Weston's home game with Tiverton Town.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists