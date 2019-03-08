TV crews in Weston to film BBC drama on Novichok poisoning

Filming is taking place at various locations in North Somerset. Archant

Film crews are out in Weston-super-Mare again to film scenes from a new BBC drama based on the Novichok poisonings in Salisbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The BBC has commissioned a two-part drama showing how 'ordinary people reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency'.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with the nerve agent in March 2018.

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to high levels of the nerve agent in Amesbury.

It is believed Dawn and her partner Charlie Rowley - who has since recovered - came into contact with a bottle of Novichok which had been discarded by the Skripals' attackers.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey was also contaminated with the nerve agent at the Skripals' home, where it had been sprayed on the door handle.

A UK investigation blamed Russian agents for the Novichok attack.

The two-part drama is written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions for BBC Two.

Laurence Bowen, chief executive of Dancing Ledge Productions, said: "This is the story of the poisonings in Salisbury that hasn't been told - the story of a community living through the real life horror of an invisible threat that could and did kill without warning, a story of tragedy but also of resilience, and pride.

"It's a real privilege to be involved in its telling."

North Somerset Council has confirmed the crew is filming at a 'number of locations in North Somerset'.

More: Filming for Gold sitcom Sandylands begins in Weston.

Writers Adam and Declan said: "We feel extremely privileged to be telling this story.

"Extensive, meticulous research is at the heart of how we like to work and we've been overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Salisbury who have opened up to us over the past few months and continue to do so.

"This is an extraordinary story full of ordinary heroes, the tale of how a community responded to an inconceivable event."

Weston is no stranger to film crews, and last month David Walliams and Simon Bird were spotted filming scenes for new comedy series Sandylands.