TV adaptation of Jane Austen tale to be shot around Weston

Broadchurch Archant

Camera crews will be spotted across North Somerset soon, as a period drama based on a Jane Austen novel is filmed for national television.

Sand Point and Uphill are among locations to feature in an eight-part adaption of the iconic storyteller’s incomplete tale Sanditon, which will be aired on ITV1.

The programme will be directed by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Andrew Davies – who is best known for creating British political drama House Of Cards and small-screen adaptations of historic books.

Austen penned the book in the final months before her death in 1817, and production company Red Planet believes the district’s coastal views were the perfect place to recreate the fictitious seaside resort of Sanditon.

Location manager Dee Gregson said: “We are happy to be using many locations in North Somerset during filming of Sanditon.

“Many of these are seaside locations with stunning views, and some of the coastal cliffside locations have not been featured on screen before so add a visual freshness to the production.

“North Somerset Council has been very welcoming and helpful in making Sanditon a reality.”

The sights of North Somerset have been captured in several shows, films, adverts and music videos in recent years, with around 50 filming shoots taking place in the district each year.

Critically-acclaimed dramas Broadchurch and Sherlock are among the most high-profile programmes to have been filmed in North Somerset, while locations like Locking Road Car Park have been frequently used as a temporary hub for crews.

It is unknown when crews will arrive, and a release date for the show is yet to be revealed.

Felicity Baker, the council’s executive member for to tourism, believes the production company’s decision to choose North Somerset bolsters the district’s ‘great reputation for film-friendliness’ and will lure more tourists to the area.

She said: “I am delighted we have been able to work with the production company to bring Jane Austen to North Somerset.

“Film tourism is great for our area as it showcases our rich natural and architectural assets in front of a huge audience and attracts people to visit filming locations.

“This is of significant benefit to the visitor economy.”