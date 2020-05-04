Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases were diagnosed in North Somerset over the weekend.

Public Health England figures show that 254 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Sunday) morning in North Somerset, up from 234 the same time on Friday.

It means cases have increased by 9 per cent over the weekend, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of 5 per cent.

They were among the 6,489 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 185 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 186,599 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Sunday, up from 177,454 at the same point on Friday.

In total, 882,343 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Saturday, 28,446 had died.