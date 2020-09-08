Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus in North Somerset over the weekend.

Public Health England figures show 989 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Monday) in North Somerset, up from 968 the same time on Friday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset now stands at 460 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 537.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 7,749 over the period, to 350,100.

North Somerset’s cases were among the 15,205 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 270 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Figures show 111 people have died of coronavirus within 28 days of a positive test in North Somerset.