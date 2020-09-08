Advanced search

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 September 2020

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

PA Wire/PA Images

Twenty-one people tested positive for coronavirus in North Somerset over the weekend.

Public Health England figures show 989 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Monday) in North Somerset, up from 968 the same time on Friday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset now stands at 460 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 537.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 7,749 over the period, to 350,100.

North Somerset’s cases were among the 15,205 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 270 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Figures show 111 people have died of coronavirus within 28 days of a positive test in North Somerset.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Weston Beach Race postponed until 2021

Racers taking part in last year's event.

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

More libraries reopen across North Somerset

Weston Town Hall library has reopened in North Somerset.Picture: Mark Atherton

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Five arrested after attempted burglaries in Weston and Burnham

Five people have been arrested after attempted burglaries at a Post Office in Locking and a supermarket in Burnham.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Weston Beach Race postponed until 2021

Racers taking part in last year's event.

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

More libraries reopen across North Somerset

Weston Town Hall library has reopened in North Somerset.Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset bowlers spark Worcestershire collapse

Craig Overton of Somerset appeals for a wicket (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Man left with serious leg injury following altercation in Weston

Police appealing for witness

Three teenagers arrested following thefts in Uphill

Items stolen from cars in Uphill.

New campaign launched to celebrate North Somerset and all it has to offer

North Somerset Council has launched We Love North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON