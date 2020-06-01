Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty-three more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset.

Figures in North Somerset increased by five per cent over the weekend, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of two per cent.

Public Health England figures show 450 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday morning (Sunday) in the area, up from 427 the same time on Thursday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Somerset have almost doubled in just one month, rising at a faster rate than neighbouring areas such as Bristol and Bath and North East Somerset.

There are concerns the spike has been caused by an influx of visitors to the area following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Weston Hospital is still closed to new patients following an outbreak of coronavirus and all staff and patients are being tested to determine the source of the infection.

In a statement on Friday, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said follow-up testing in in-patients at the hospital had shown no new cases.

Testing of most of the 1,700 staff indicated around six per cent were asymptomatic and infected.

Public Health England will analyse the results from the trust to determine whether the infection came from inside the hospital or within the community.

North Somerset Council has advised all schools to delay reopening until June 8.

The authority wants to wait until all the data has been received and the analysis completed before schools re-open to wider groups of pupils.