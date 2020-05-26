Twenty two more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty two more coronavirus cases have been confirm in North Somerset. Archant

Twenty two more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset, according to Public Health England (PHE) figures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PHE data shows that 414 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday morning (Monday) in North Somerset.

The figure is up from 392 the same time on Friday, and a week before, there were 351 cases.

This means cases increased by six per cent over the bank holiday weekend, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of three per cent.

This comes after Weston General Hospital closed to new patients after an increase in coronavirus cases on Monday.

They were among the 7,539 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 63 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 261,184 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Monday, up from 254,195 at the same point on Friday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

As of 5pm on Sunday, 36,914 people had died.