Twitter down according to social media users - due to 'over capacity'
Published: 1:32 PM July 14, 2022
Updated: 1:34 PM July 14, 2022
Twitter users have been complaining that the social media site is down.
At around 1pm, reports started being logged with online detector site, downdetector, about feeds not refreshing.
Searches were also returning zero results and tweets were not being sent, according to users of the site.
By 1.30pm, more than 20,000 reports in the UK had been made of the site being unavailable.
According to downdetector, users in countries including Germany and Argentina, were also reporting a problem.
Twitter users also reported receiving an error message, saying that Twitter was 'over capacity' and to try again in a 'few moments'.