Crash blocks roads near Weston General Hospital

The accident occured close to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Roads around Weston General Hospital have been blocked this lunchtime (Tuesday) following an accident.

Police have cordoned off roads around the hospital roundabout after a two-vehicle crash.

Early indications suggest the vehicles collided on the A370, Bridgwater Road, leading to congestion on surrounding routes.

* More to follow.