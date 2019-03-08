Pensioners complain about 'disgraceful' state of Ashcombe Park

Two pensioners have spoken up against the 'disgraceful' state of a Weston park.

Steve Gambling and Clive Darke, both aged 77, say Ashcombe Park has been neglected badly over the past three years.

There is a car abandoned at the top of the park, fallen trees which have not been removed, branches of fallen trees have been piled up in the middle park and overgrown branches and weeds which cover pathways.

The life-long friends who have grown up in Weston, walk their dogs twice a day in the park, and are fed up of the ill treatment of the park.

Clive went as far as comparing the park to resembling a jungle.

He said: "An 85-year-old man took matters into his own hands and cut the overgrown branches which were reaching across the path because no-one from the council had done it a couple of weeks ago.

"Waste and dog bins have not been cleaned either. They're not attractive to look at or use.

"The trees have been neglected, they should be trimmed every so often and the surface in the park has been ruined by the lorries which they drive in the park which adds onto the damage around the park."

Steve raised the issues with North Somerset Council.

He said: "The state of the park is absolutely disgraceful. It's just gone from bad to worse over the past three to four years.

"When you walk around, it's clear to see not enough work has been done to maintain it.

"Instead of cutting the grass properly, they (the contractors) cut corners and leave some parts to just grow out.

"You can't leave things like branches lying around, what if someone decides one day to set fire to them? It's dangerous."

A council spokesman said: "We're meeting with the person concerned to talk about the state of Ashcombe Park.

"The vehicle belongs to the people living in the house in the park and we will be talking to them about this.

"Ashcombe Park is a woodland park and we are aiming to attract more wildlife to the area by allowing natural growth.

"We are also faced with funding pressures which means that the maintenance programme has had to be streamlined as we continue to prioritise frontline services."