Advanced search

Two men arrested after break-in at family printing business

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 13 March 2020

Two men have been arrested following the incident.Picture: Google Street View

Two men have been arrested following the incident.Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

Two men have been arrested following a break-in at a family-owned printing business.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Axbridge, in Gills Lane, which happened overnight between February 11 from 11pm-7am on February 12.

Intruders broke into the family-run business and stole four computers, which is 'having an impact' on the company and its customers.

The suspects are described as two white men, both around 5ft 10ins tall and aged between 20-30-years-old.

One of them is of large build with a beard and wore jogging bottoms with the lettering 'CK' on the left leg and trainers.

The second suspect was of slimmer build and was wearing an Adidas-style top, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the break-in and released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the break-in who might have seen people acting suspiciously and moving items.

If people can help, call 111 and quote the reference number 5220034994.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston have found a way to win games ahead of Yate Town says manager Bartlett

Westons home match with Yate Town will be the first at The Optima Stadium since February 11. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Hornets set to relish their match with Thornbury says coach Richardson

Hornets coach Jon Richardson after their win over Devenport Services.

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Two men arrested after break-in at family printing business

Two men have been arrested following the incident.Picture: Google Street View

Somerset cancel Abu Dhabi tour over coronavirus

A general view of the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24