Two men arrested after break-in at family printing business

Two men have been arrested following a break-in at a family-owned printing business.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Axbridge, in Gills Lane, which happened overnight between February 11 from 11pm-7am on February 12.

Intruders broke into the family-run business and stole four computers, which is 'having an impact' on the company and its customers.

The suspects are described as two white men, both around 5ft 10ins tall and aged between 20-30-years-old.

One of them is of large build with a beard and wore jogging bottoms with the lettering 'CK' on the left leg and trainers.

The second suspect was of slimmer build and was wearing an Adidas-style top, jogging bottoms and trainers.

Two men have since been arrested in connection with the break-in and released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the break-in who might have seen people acting suspiciously and moving items.

If people can help, call 111 and quote the reference number 5220034994.