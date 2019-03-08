Police seize machete and drugs in Weston

Left, the machete seized. Right, Orchard Street (stock image). Pictures: Avon and Somerset Constabulary and Mark Atherton Avon and Somerset Constabulary and Mark Atherton

Two men from Weston-super-Mare have had drugs and a machete taken off them by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

A man was spotted acting 'suspiciously' by plain-clothed officers in Orchard Street on Friday.

The 42-year-old was detained and searched, with police discovering he had a small amount of cannabis in his possession.

Officers decided to search the home the man was standing outside of and made further discoveries.

A large machete was found, along with heroin and more cannabis.

A man in his 40s, believed to be the owner of the property, was also found to be present inside.

Both men were issued with a drugs education programme referral.

Police teamed up with North Somerset Council recently to crackdown on crime in Weston town centre and their enquiries led to a £250,000 cannabis farm being discovered and closed down.