Police seize machete and drugs in Weston
PUBLISHED: 16:29 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 August 2019
Avon and Somerset Constabulary and Mark Atherton
Two men from Weston-super-Mare have had drugs and a machete taken off them by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.
A man was spotted acting 'suspiciously' by plain-clothed officers in Orchard Street on Friday.
The 42-year-old was detained and searched, with police discovering he had a small amount of cannabis in his possession.
Officers decided to search the home the man was standing outside of and made further discoveries.
A large machete was found, along with heroin and more cannabis.
A man in his 40s, believed to be the owner of the property, was also found to be present inside.
Both men were issued with a drugs education programme referral.
Police teamed up with North Somerset Council recently to crackdown on crime in Weston town centre and their enquiries led to a £250,000 cannabis farm being discovered and closed down.