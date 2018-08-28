Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

A shop worker was threatened with a knife by robbers on Monday night.

The incident happened at a Premier Store branch in Weston.

Money was stolen from the premises.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We’re releasing CCTV images of two men we’d like to identify in connection with a knifepoint robbery at a Weston shop.

“Two men went into the Premier Store in Locking Road at about 10pm on Monday night and threatened the employee with a knife.

“They made off with a quantity of cash after emptying the till drawer.

“The victim was uninjured but left very shaken following the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5219004606. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.