Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 08:41 23 June 2020

Two more people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in North Somerset.

The number of cases had reached 487 by yesterday (Monday) morning, according to figures from Public Health England.

It means cases have increased by less than 0.5 per cent over the weekend, lower than the rate of increase across the UK.

They were among the 7,920 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 16 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 305,289 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Monday, up from 301,815 at the same point on Friday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

As of 5pm on Sunday, 42,647 had died.

