Two people hospitalised with burns in flat fire

Two people were taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. Archant

Two people were taken to hospital with burns following a fire in a flat in Weston-super-Mare this morning (Monday).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Bristol Road Lower at 2am.

Three fire engines from Weston attended and found a flat on fire on the first floor of a three-storey building.

Crews used two hose reels and thermal imaging cameras to put out the blaze.

Police and ambulance crews also attended and two residents were taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally.