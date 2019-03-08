Sexual assaults on Worle bus under investigation

The incidents took place on a bus in Worle. Archant

Police have launched an investigation after two people were sexually assaulted on a bus in Worle.

The first assault took place on a First Bus number seven service travelling to McDonalds, in Queensway, at 5pm on May 18.

A female passenger got on the bus and sat on the upstairs seating section.

A teenage boy got on shortly afterwards and sat directly behind the victim, who she alleged appeared to lean forward and push his face close to the back of her head.

He then pushed his fingers between the seats to touch the victim.

The incident is being treated as sexual assault and police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

A spokesman said: "We have also been made aware of a second incident which also happened over the weekend which we are investigating.

"It is too early to say at present whether the two incidents are linked.

"Anyone with information to help our enquiries is asked to call us, quoting reference 5219111168 or 5219110697."

Chris Hanson, head of operations for First West of England, added: "We take incidents such as these very seriously, as the safety of our customers is our primary concern.

"We can confirm we have had two separate incidents reported to us recently.

"Any CCTV footage we have will be passed onto the police and we will co-operate fully in any investigation.

"If customers have any concerns at all while travelling on our buses they should alert the driver at once."