Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

PUBLISHED: 12:12 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 03 May 2020

Archant

Two deaths in Weston on Saturday (May 2) were not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

A female adult died in a house fire in Meadow Villas and a male died it what officers believe was a cardiac arrest in Bristol Road Lower.

In a community statement, Sargent Lee Kerslake, of the Weston Town Centre and Ashcombe police team, said the incidents were not connected.

He also said neither incident is being treated as suspicious.

Sgt Kerslake said: “The fact that we had officers protecting different parts of the area within the same day can also generate speculation, but I can assure you the incidents are not linked.”

“As a process we would protect an area until we know exactly what has occurred so that we can establish if there is anything that requires further investigation.

“Our priority in these cases is firstly the preservation of life and then ensuring we do the best possible job for those involved and their families.

“We do this with as minimal impact on the community as we can manage but it does often trigger a lot of interest.”

Sgt Kerslake also paid tribute ti officers who worked to ‘ensure every possible measure’ was taken to ‘preserve life’.

He added: “However, in both cases, there was little we could do, and health professionals pronounced both dead at the scene.”

He said he understands the amount of public interest these incidents caused, especially when an air ambulance was requested.

Sgt Kerslake said: “The patrol team were exceptional, doing all they could to manage the difficult situation.”

