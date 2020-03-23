Breaking

The UK goes into coronavirus lockdown as Johnson implores Britons to ‘stay at home’

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

The UK is going into full lockdownin a bid to halt the further spread of the coronavirus.

In a live address, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implored: “From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home.

“Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.

“That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

“Shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

“One form of exercise a day – for example a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household;

“Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

During the address Johnson also announced that all shops selling non-essential goods, including clothing and electronic stores and other premises including libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship will be closed.

There will be no gatherings of more than two people in public – excluding people you live with.

All social events, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, excluding funerals, will also be banned.

Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed.

Police will also be given powers to disperse gatherings and fine people who break the rules.

Johnson added: “I urge you at this moment of national emergency to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives.”