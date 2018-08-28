Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation. Archant

The future of Weston-super-Mare’s SeaQuarium is in doubt due to ‘ongoing financial difficulties’.

All 11 staff are going through a redundancy consultation – but bosses say no decision over its future has been made.

The aquarium, in Marine Parade, will not open this weekend and bosses have said they will review the situation again next week.

A spokesman for Weston SeaQuarium said: “Due to ongoing financial difficulties, we can confirm all employees at SeaQuarium Weston are going through a redundancy consultation process.

“This is a private and confidential process and we will not be making any further comment until the consultation period has ended.

“No decision has been made regarding the future of SeaQuarium Weston.

“We have decided to close the aquarium this weekend and will review it again next week.”