Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of Weston man

PUBLISHED: 13:54 27 December 2018

Police say the death of Nicholas Hadley is 'unexplained'.

The death of a 50-year-old man from Weston-super-Mare remains ‘unexplained’, according to police.

Nicholas Hadley died on December 15 in Longwell Green, South Gloucestershire, and Avon and Somerset Constabulary has been unable to confirm how he met his demise.

Police had arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter, and he has been released under investigation.

Mr Hadley’s post mortem examination proved inconclusive and results from further tests are yet to be received.

A police spokesman said: “His death remains unexplained following a post mortem which was inconclusive. The results of toxicology tests are awaited.

“A 68-year-old man arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and manslaughter has been released under police investigation.”

