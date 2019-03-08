Advanced search

Police seek man in hoodie after drugs and weapons found in car

PUBLISHED: 17:12 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 05 September 2019

Esso in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google

Esso in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google

Drugs and weapons were found in an uninsured car searched by police officers.

The incident happened in July. Picture: Avon and Somerset ConstabularyThe incident happened in July. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary stopped the vehicle earlier this summer and today (Thursday) released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident in Burnham-on-Sea.

A man was caught driving without valid insruance at the Esso petrol station, in Oxford Street, at about 1am on July 11.

A spokesman for the police force said: "The male was driving with no insurance and the vehicle contained controlled drugs and weapons.

"The man is described as white with brown hair and a brown beard.

"He was wearing a black T-shirt with a white and black hoodie and black jogging trousers with black trainers."

Anyone with information about the man's identity should call Avon and Somerset police on 101 and quote reference number 5219157454, or they can report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

