Fire union calls for better funding as more people rescued by fire crews than ever before

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building. Archant

The number of people rescued by firefighters in Somerset has increased by 27 per cent in the past year new union figures reveal.

Data obtained by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) shows crews from Devon and Somerset rescued 73 people from fires, and a further 1,134 from non-fire related incidents from April 2017 to March 2018.

Across the UK more than 45,000 people were rescued – a four per cent increase on 2016’s figures – a record number.

The increase has prompted calls for the Government to increase funding to service.

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary said: “While firefighters continue to protect their communities from fires, these figures show their role has vastly expanded responding to flooding, chemical spillages, traffic collisions, and other hazardous incidents.

“Firefighters are rescuing more people year, on year, yet this Government continues to cut fire services to the bone.”