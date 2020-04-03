Student launches online festival to support region’s musicians amid lockdown

A university student has launched an online festival in Weston.

Mother-of-three Janine Bloomfield, aged 37, launched Locked In Festival around a week ago, which aims to support ‘talented’ musicians in the district.

Janine is in her final year studying professional music performance and production at University Centre Weston and wants to get into the live music industry when she completes the course.

Ten regional artists including Britain’s Got Talent contestants Marvin the Jazzman and friend Denise Demille, The Voice UK star Harrisen Larner-Main and singer Joe Malik are among some of the acts to make an appearance at Locked In Festival, which will be streamed over this weekend.

Founder of the festival Janine said: “I’ve always had the idea to start an online festival, but always thought ‘how do I grab people’s attention?’

“Because of coronavirus lockdown, everyone’s come together as a community, and the Locked In Festival Facebook page has reached more than 900 followers already, it’s all gone a bit crazy.

“I’ve got a fabulous team of people I trust behind the project and the acts are all really on board with it. I asked Marvin to join the festival because I love his music, then Harrisen and the rest followed.”

Janine has support from local radio station Wave WSM and the project will go towards a module on her course.

Janine added: “It’s lovely at UCW, it’s a lot more personable and there’s so much support. If you have any issues, the lecturers are so helpful and we’re currently learning and communicating through Microsoft Teams.

“The festival’s all non-for-profit, which will run this weekend and next weekend definitely - it just depends how much local interest there is to keep the project going.

“I think it’s really important as a community to keep live music alive. These people are so talented. Musicians had our backing before all this happened and, right now, they need our support.”

Locked In kicks-off tomorrow at around 6pm, and artists have a 40 to 45-minute slot. It will finish at midnight with a DJ set.

To watch the event, visit www.facebook.com/groups/LockedinFestival/