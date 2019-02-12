Advanced search

University students provide ‘invaluable support’ for Weston hospice

PUBLISHED: 09:00 28 February 2019

University students volunteering at Weston Hospicecare's Hub.

University students volunteering at Weston Hospicecare's Hub.

Archant

Occupational therapy students from the University of the West of England (UWE) are volunteering for Weston Hospicecare.

The students offer ‘invaluable support’ by assisting in the Hub – a sorting area on the Oldmixon which supplies the hospice’s shops.

Hub manager Sarah Wright said: “The UWE students have joined us for a number of years now for these two weeks, as part of their course.

“We always find their assistance invaluable as the additional manpower is always welcome.

“The Hub supports the function of the shops. We send vans out to collect donations from our shops and deliver stock orders on a daily basis. From here we provide a furniture collection and delivery service to customers.

“We also have an additional two students helping with our online service.”

To volunteer for the hospice, email volunteer@westonhospicecare.org.uk

