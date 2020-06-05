Council to discuss future of Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

Working with Historic England, North Somerset Council has begun the next step in securing the future of Birnbeck Pier.

The council has looked at the possibility of a compulsory purchase order (CPO) after it served a repairs notice to the private owner of the pier in September, advising the proprietor, CNM Estates, that repair work must take place.

At this time, CNM has not produced any evidence of intention to conduct work at the site.

A report will be presented to the full council meeting on July 14 seeking authority to serve the CPO on the owner.

Cllr Mark Canniford, the council’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “As part of the preparation work needed for a CPO, the council is contacting potentially legally interested parties to the pier and its attached land to ascertain rights and ownership.

“Signs have been posted around the site, as well as contacting known interested parties, including the current private owner.”