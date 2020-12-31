Advanced search

Care home out of special measures but told to improve safety

PUBLISHED: 07:34 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 31 December 2019

A care home in Uphill has been told to improve, following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Rosewood Lodge, in Uphill Road North, has been in special measures since it received an inadequate rating from the health watchdog in July.

Scosa Limited, which runs the residential home, has made a number of improvements since the last inspection, but it received a 'requires improvement' rating for its safety and leadership.

More: Care home in special measures after unsafe rating.

The report stated: "Changes had been made at the service to ensure there was more effective leadership.

"This had resulted in positive improvements.

"Staff knew their roles and responsibilities and told us they were well supported.

"Communication systems were professional and efficient.

"There was a welcoming and friendly atmosphere.

"Further improvements were still required in the recruitment of staff to ensure safe systems were fully followed."

In July's inspection, application forms had not always been fully completed, there was a lack of supervision of new staff and inspectors also found breaches in assessing risks, safety monitoring and management.

In the most recent visit, inspectors reported medicines management and administration had improved.

The inspector stated: "Care plans and risk assessments were person-centred and gave clear guidance about how people preferred to be supported in a way that maintained their independence.

"This included accurate information about people's health conditions.

"People were cared for by staff who were kind, caring and respectful.

"Staff were responsive to people's needs and also spent time sitting and speaking with people. Staff knew people likes and dislikes well.

"The environment was homely, clean and well-maintained.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice."

The service is no longer in special measures.

The Mercury contacted Rosewood Lodge about the CQC's report, but the provider did not wish to comment on it.

