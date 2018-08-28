Santa spreads joy at Christmas bazaar

A Christmas bazaar at Uphill Victory Hall. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Families celebrated the start of Christmas in Uphill at the village bazaar.

Children queued up to see Santa in his grotto to tell him what they were hoping for under the tree.

The festive event was organised by Uphill Village Society.

An abundance of stalls were out on the day selling cakes, gifts, jewellery, food and cards. Entertainment was provided by the village choir, Uphill Primary School dance club and choir, and Jean Davies and Audrey Smale singing carols.

Writing on the village society’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Congratulations to all members of Uphill Village Society responsible for a fabulous afternoon.

“Some great entertainment, lovely stalls and plenty to keep everyone busy.

“Thank you to everyone who performed, to Santa and his elves, and to all stall holders and, of course, those of you who came along and spent money.”