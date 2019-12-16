Advanced search

Festive treats on sale at village bazaar

PUBLISHED: 14:43 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 16 December 2019

The Crfty Peach - Elaine-Rose Peach and Julia Peach at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Crfty Peach - Elaine-Rose Peach and Julia Peach at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A variety of handmade gifts were on offer at a Christmas bazaar in Uphill.

Anna and Neve seling cakes at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAnna and Neve seling cakes at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scores of villagers attended the popular event in the village hall, in Westfield Road, to browse stalls brimming with crafts, art work and fine food.

Michelle Boardman from Beau & Bloom florist took along plants and floral decorations to sell, while Heidi Davies sold her festive decorations and gifts from Heartfelt.

Those with a sweet tooth were tempted by cakes, brownies and chocolate treats.

Elves Eve and Hannah ran a festive selfie station so children could have their photos taken with a Christmas background.

Michelle Boardman Beau & Bloom florist at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMichelle Boardman Beau & Bloom florist at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Musical entertainment was provided by the Eclectic Choir and Uphill Primary School's choir.

Pupils from the school also put on a dance demonstration.

The fair gave villagers a chance to shop for gifts and treats and support local producers.

Kim and Adrian Cumner with their Decoupage designs at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTONKim and Adrian Cumner with their Decoupage designs at Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTONUphill Christmas Bazaar. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

