Festive treats on sale at village bazaar
PUBLISHED: 14:43 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 16 December 2019
Archant
A variety of handmade gifts were on offer at a Christmas bazaar in Uphill.
Scores of villagers attended the popular event in the village hall, in Westfield Road, to browse stalls brimming with crafts, art work and fine food.
Michelle Boardman from Beau & Bloom florist took along plants and floral decorations to sell, while Heidi Davies sold her festive decorations and gifts from Heartfelt.
Those with a sweet tooth were tempted by cakes, brownies and chocolate treats.
Elves Eve and Hannah ran a festive selfie station so children could have their photos taken with a Christmas background.
Musical entertainment was provided by the Eclectic Choir and Uphill Primary School's choir.
Pupils from the school also put on a dance demonstration.
The fair gave villagers a chance to shop for gifts and treats and support local producers.