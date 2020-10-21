Uphill continues to enjoy its popular annual scarecrow festival

Uphill 13th Scarecrow Festival took place over two days recently with the theme �Anything Goes�. Archant

Uphill’s scarecrow festival continues to be popular with locals when hundreds recently took the scarecrow trail around the village and enjoyed its 13th annual event.

Working with this year’s theme of ‘Anything Goes’, colourful creations were seen in villagers’ gardens, windows and on rooftops.

Contributions included NHS hero and Captain Tom, created by pupils of Uphill Village Academy.

Chair of Uphill Village Society, which organises the event, Stewart Castle, said: “I love the surprised look on people’s faces when they tour the village and come across the different scarecrows all over the place, from front gardens to roof tops and windows.”

The scarecrows were only intended as a one-off event 13 years ago, as part of the Weston-super-Mare arts festival, but the practice has become a popular annual event for the area.

The two village churches were unable to offer refreshments stops, but set to return for the 2021 festival.