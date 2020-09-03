Advanced search

Uphill couple celebrates golden wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 September 2020

Roger and Tessa Bailey will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Roger and Tessa Bailey will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday.Picture: Roger Bailey

Roger Bailey

An Uphill couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 29.

Roger and Tessa Bailey met each other at a friend’s house party in 1966.

Four years later, they married on the August 29, 1970 and bought their first house together in Westbury Wilts.

The couple has been blessed with two daughters, Louise and Georgina, as well as four grandchildren.

After around eight house moves, the pair returned to Weston, where Roger attended school in Uphill.

Tessa is involved with Weston U3A and has led a poetry group for the past five years. During lockdown, she made scrub bags for local retirement homes. Roger is a town councillor for Uphill ward and is a trustee with Citizen’s Advice locally, and chairs Weston In Bloom.

He said: “As a couple, we compliment each other’s skillset. We love Weston as people are so friendly – returning was one of the best things we could have done.”

