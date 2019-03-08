Duck race raises hundreds for children's hospice

Children's Hospice South West representitives Rich and Clare and their boys Aiden and Hudson with race MC Stewart Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of yellow ducks were sent down the river as villagers took part in a charity race.

One thousand rubber ducks were let loose on Uphill Great Rhyne as participants kept watch to see which one would win.

The event raised £900 for Children's Hospice South West, which supports children with life-limiting conditions.

The duck race was part of a number of celebrations during the Uphill Family Fun weekend.

Families flocked to the village and school fete on Saturday to try their luck at games and watch wildlife displays.

Transcend skatepark took ramps along for the children, while fair-goers tucked into barbecue food.

The fair raised £4,000 which will be split between the primary school and Uphill Village Society.

Village society chairman Stewart Castle said: "The sun shone and spectators turned out on mass as part of the Uphill Family Fun weekend."

